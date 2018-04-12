Explainers

In Video

Video

Key moments from Zuckerberg hearing

Video

What is the Good Friday Agreement?

Video

The 'hero' dogs that donate blood

Profile

The 'good witch' who wrote a Japanese children's classic

Eiko Kadono's whimsical tales have earned her the so-called Nobel Prize for children's literature.

  • 11 April 2018
  • From the section Asia

Infographics

Six charts on how the British drink

Across Great Britain, adults are drinking less often. So how are tastes changing and why are they cutting back?

  • 27 March 2018
  • From the section Business
  • comments

America's gun culture in 10 charts

Charts explaining some of the key statistics behind gun ownership and attacks linked to guns in the US.