Harry Potter and The Cursed Child has helped Broadway enjoy a record-breaking season.

Box office receipts and attendance rose to gross $1.7bn (£1.28bn) over the past year, according to The Broadway League.

Tina Fey's Mean Girls, Dear Evan Hansen and [Bruce] Springsteen on Broadway adaptation also helped to attract a record number of theatregoers.

Broadway League president, Charlotte St Martin, said the "diverse" season offered "something for everyone".

For the year to May, box office receipts were up 17.1%, according to the industry body.

Attendances also rose 3.9%, to top 13 million over the last 53-week season.

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, an epilogue based on the books of British author JK Rowling, is among a number of critically and commercially successful plays that have dominated the run.

After a record-breaking opening in London's West End 2016, the two-part production has since transferred to New York and been nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including best play.

Three of its stars, Jamie Parker, Noma Dumezweni and Anthony Boyle - part of the original cast - are up form acting prizes, while its director John Tiffany has also been nominated for an award.

Meanwhile, the theatrical adaptation of Mean Girls, the 2004 film about the perils of high school cliques starring Lindsay Lohan, has 12 nominations - including one for Tina Fey, who wrote both versions.

The 72nd Annual Tony Awards will take place on June 10.

In addition to the stellar lineup, St Martin added that a "variety of price points" for customers had helped to strengthen turnout.

"Over 80% of the shows on Broadway had an average paid admission of under $130 (£98) and more than half of the shows that played this season (60%) had an average paid admission of less than $101 (£76).

"It's not surprising that so many have been coming to experience the best of live theatre," she added.

