Manic Street Preachers star Nicky Wire has pulled out of the band's headline performance at the BBC's Biggest Weekend performance.

The star is unable to perform "due to a serious family illness", the band said in a statement.

However Friday's show, on Belfast's Titanic Slipways, will go ahead with a stand-in bassist.

The Manics, alongside Beck and Orbital, top the bill on the first day of the BBC's UK-wide music festival.

Previously, 80s pop band Tears For Fears were forced to pull out of a performance on the Radio 2 stage in Coventry due to "unforeseen health concerns".

However, there will still be performances across the weekend from Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Paloma Faith, Florence + The Machine, Nigel Kennedy, Evelyn Glennie and Liam and Noel Gallagher.

The one-off event, which fills a gap left by Glastonbury's fallow year, will be covered extensively on BBC TV and radio, with full sets available on the BBC iPlayer.

You can find out how to watch and listen on the official Biggest Weekend site.

