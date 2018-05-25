Image copyright Netflix Image caption The Fab Five consists of Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France.

Netflix has announced that their highly-successful reboot of Queer Eye is returning for a second series.

During a Q&A on Thursday, the show's Fab Five also confessed they would "love" to do a UK version.

The streaming service announced the show, hosted by Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France will return on June 15.

The makeover show follows the hosts as they advise men on fashion, grooming, food and culture.

Queer Eye will again be based in Georgia, United States, for the second series. The original show, which ran from 2003 to 2007, had been based in New York.

Taking the show to the south and visiting communities around Atlanta gave the hosts a chance to not only provide life makeovers, but also to talk about LGBT rights and attitudes towards homosexuality with more conservative men.

The original series had 100 episode, over five series. It also achieved critical acclaim, winning an Emmy.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption L-R: Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, which was its original name, also had a series with a whole new British cast, but it seems a UK special with the current cast could be on the cards.

Asked if the hosts would like to do a UK series or a special one-off episode, Berk replied: "We would love to. We will keep you updated when we do."

A fan also asked what was Antoni Porowski's favourite English thing that Tan France - who is from the UK - had introduced him to.

He replied: "Nando's is probably my favourite thing I have tried in a very long time."

France said his next mission was to introduce the boys to Greggs and their selection of baked goods.

The BBC has asked Netflix if there are any plans for a British-based show for the Fab Five.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.