The funeral of television and radio presenter Dale Winton has taken place on what would have been his 63rd birthday.

The star was found dead at his north London home in April. His death is being treated by Scotland Yard as unexplained but not suspicious.

A non-religious, humanist service was held in central London on Tuesday.

Anthea Turner, David Walliams, Piers Morgan and Christopher Biggins were among those who attended.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dale Winton rose to fame presenting shows including Supermarket Sweep

Winton rose to fame presenting ITV's daytime show Supermarket Sweep, which he hosted from 1993 to 2001 and again when it was rebooted in 2007.

Contestants on the show were tasked with running round a supermarket collecting items to win a cash prize.

He went on to work on prime-time shows including the National Lottery's In It To Win It and hosted his own Christmas specials and celebrity guest shows.

Walliams has described the star as "the best company, always outrageous and hilarious", adding: "He adored being in show business and loved meeting fans."

Here are some of the mourners who attended Winton's funeral in London on Tuesday afternoon:

Image copyright PA Image caption David Walliams

Image copyright PA Image caption Christopher Biggins and Claire Sweeney

Image copyright PA Image caption Gloria Hunniford

Image copyright PA Image caption Martine McCutcheon

Image copyright PA Image caption Duncan James and Simon Webbe from Blue

Image copyright PA Image caption Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu

Image copyright PA Image caption Matthew Wright

Image copyright PA Image caption Piers Morgan

Image copyright PA Image caption Tony Blackburn

Image copyright PA Image caption Anthea Turner

Image copyright PA Image caption Graeme Souness

In 2016, Winton opened up about his battle with depression, triggered by a break-up.

"Listen, there are worse things in the world - but I had depression and I didn't realise," he told ITV's Loose Women.

"I always thought, 'Get over yourself.' But my mum died of it. It exists and anybody out there who has had it knows it exists. I didn't want to put one foot in front of the other - but for a couple of really good friends."

One of the friends he named on the show as supporting him was Walliams, with Winton saying "he has kept me going".

Image copyright PA Image caption Dale Winton with David Walliams in 2006

Winton was absent from screens for a number of years keeping, what he called, "a low profile" following four surgeries for a shoulder and knee problem.

He returned in February this year with a show called Dale Winton's Florida Fly Drive. Channel 5 said the final episodes were due to air in June.

Image copyright Expectation Entertainment Image caption Dale meets Chip and Dale in Disney World, Florida. Only one episode of Dale Winton's Florida Fly Drive has aired so far

