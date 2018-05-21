Hugh Grant to marry for the first time

Image copyright AFP Image caption The couple have been dating for several years

He's been referred to as one of the UK's most eligible bachelors but Hollywood star Hugh Grant is finally tying the knot.

The Four Weddings and a Funeral and Paddington star is set to wed the mother of three of his children, Swedish TV producer, Anna Eberstein.

A photograph of the wedding banns has been posted in several newspapers.

Grant, 57, has five children in total, including two - Tabitha and Felix - with former partner Tinglan Hon.

Eberstein, 39, gave birth to her first child with Grant, a son, in 2012.

Image copyright PA Image caption Grant and Hurley are still good friends

The couple then had a daughter, whose name has not been revealed, in December 2015.

In March this year, Grant's ex-girlfriend Liz Hurley revealed that Grant and Eberstein had recently welcomed a third child but the sex is unknown.

Grant's previous girlfriends include Jemima Khan.

He was famously arrested in Los Angeles in June 1995 for lewd conduct with prostitute Divine Brown, and fined £800 after pleading no contest to the charge.

Police officers in an unmarked vehicle trailed the actor's car after spotting him picking up Brown in an area notorious for prostitutes.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hugh Grant starred as the villain in Paddington 2

Grant later apologised for his "insane" act.

The actor has starred in films including Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, and Paddington 2.

He is also starring in the new BBC drama A Very British Scandal, playing disgraced MP Jeremy Thorpe.

Earlier this year, Grant settled a phone-hacking damages claim against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) at the High Court.

It is understood the star will be paid a six-figure sum, which he will donate to the campaign group Hacked Off.

The actor said the newspaper group had been guilty of phone hacking on an "industrial scale" and called for another public inquiry to "get to the truth".

MGN said it "deeply regretted" the acts and described them as "morally wrong".

