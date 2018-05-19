Royal Wedding 2018: Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney among guests
- 19 May 2018
Guests have begun arriving ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle.
US talk show host, Oprah Winfrey, actors Idris Elba and George Clooney and singer James Blunt are among the 600 guests invited to attend the ceremony at St George's Chapel.
