Guests have begun arriving ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle.

US talk show host, Oprah Winfrey, actors Idris Elba and George Clooney and singer James Blunt are among the 600 guests invited to attend the ceremony at St George's Chapel.

Image copyright PA Image caption Hollywood star George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney arrived without their 11-month-old twins

Image copyright PA Image caption Idris Elba arrived holding hands with his fiancee. Sabrina Dhowre, dressed in a varsity-striped dress and jacket. Oprah Winfrey entered behind in an elegant pale pink dress with lace detailing at the neck

Image copyright AFP Image caption Long-time friend of Prince Harry, singer-songwriter and former soldier James Blunt, arrived with his wife Sofia Wellesley, who wore a colourful collared dress and pale yellow hat

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Prince Harry's cousins Eliza Spencer, Louis Spencer, and Kitty Spencer and their mother Victoria Aitken, and Lady Edwina Louise Grosvenor arrived with her husband, the historian Dan Snow

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Earl Spencer, was among the first to arrive, and had co-ordinated his tie with the purple dress and cape combination of his wife, Karen

Image copyright PA/Reuters Image caption Singer Joss Stone in a floral dress and rugby player James Haskel arrived with his fiancee Chloe Madeley

Image copyright EPA Image caption David and Victoria Beckham arrive in matching midnight blue

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Prince Harry's former girlfriends Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy both arrived at St George's Chapel

Image copyright PA/Reuters Image caption The Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton and her parents Carol and Michael in St George's Chapel

