Never known for missing out on the fun, Beano is adding its own take to the Royal Wedding celebrations with a special satire strip.

This week's comic will see mayhem ensue at the wedding reception, to which characters Dennis, Gnasher and The Bash Street Kids have blagged an invite.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's cake is ruined, while other jokes include the Queen wearing a Primark dress.

The Royal Beano Rumble strip edition is available to buy in stores and online.

"Our invitation - from fan club member, Harry - must have been eaten by Gnasher," joked Beano editor Mike Sterling.

"So we decided to immortalise the couple's forthcoming nuptials in Beano instead. We're sure the Royal Family appreciates the honour of us celebrating their entertaining mannerisms.

"We hope the Royal couple enjoy their big day and that the Queen doesn't throw us in the Tower for our 'unique' wedding gift."

Other Beano characters featured in the strip are Minnie the Minx, who tries to fool the newlyweds she is the daughter they are destined to have.

The long-running comic has previously featured members of the Royal Family to celebrate special occasions.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall were given a comic makeover to mark the opening of the new DC Thomson press where the Beano is printed.

Other famous faces that have appeared in the comic are Simon Cowell, Andy Murray, Olympian Jessica Ennis and One Direction.

The children's comic, first published by DC Thomson in July 1938, is still printed weekly in Dundee and its makers have said it will this year be celebrating its 80th birthday in true Beano style - but are not as yet revealing any details.

Special editions of the comic have become sought-after items, with some selling for thousands of pound, mostly to collectors.

