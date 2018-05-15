SuRie stage invader released on bail

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch: A man interrupts the UK's Eurovision entry in Lisbon

The man who invaded the stage during the UK's performance at the Eurovision Song Contest has been released on bail.

SuRie was performing her song Storm when a man ran on stage and snatched the microphone from her during the live broadcast from Lisbon on Saturday.

A statement from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said "charges are pending the result of an ongoing police inquiry".

The statement added the EBU's own investigation is ongoing.

The organisation had previously confirmed the intruder - who had shouted "we demand freedom" while on the stage - had been taken into police custody for questioning:

The EBU's statement:

"The stage invader was questioned by police immediately following the incident, and then held in custody until Monday May 14 when he was seen in court in Lisbon.

"He has now been released on bail, with charges pending the result of an ongoing police inquiry.

"The EBU, RTP [Radio and Television of Portugal] and Portuguese Authorities take security very seriously and an investigation into what happened is ongoing."

Image copyright AFP Image caption SuRie was taken by surprise as her microphone was taken from her

On Sunday, a spokesman for the EBU said the man gained access to the stage by climbing "into the camera run".

He then "reached the main stage via the bridge, pursued by security", the spokesman added.

They said he was "removed off stage after seven seconds".

SuRie, who came 24th out of 26 countries at the event, refused the chance to sing again after her performance was disrupted.

She later said on ITV's This Morning that despite having some bruising on her hands after the microphone was grabbed, "there wasn't any time to feel fear".

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.