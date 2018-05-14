It was a night for rewarding hard-hitting dramas, landmark documentaries and great entertainment. Sunday's Bafta Television Awards honoured the cream of the year's TV talent, who themselves turned on the style.

Image copyright PA Image caption Daisy May Cooper, who won best female comedy performance for This Country, celebrated as if Swindon Town had just been promoted to the Premier League

Image copyright PA Image caption Love Island contestants Chris Hughes (left) and Marcel Somerville joined the show's host Caroline Flack to celebrate their win for best reality show

Image copyright PA Image caption Amanda Holden and daughter Alexa had a selfie with Britain's Got Talent's Bafta for best entertainment programme

Image copyright PA Image caption BGT co-host Declan Donnelly was in high spirits on the red carpet, despite not being accompanied by his usual TV partner Ant McPartlin

Image copyright PA Image caption Sean Bean and Joely Richardson, who starred together in 1993's Lady Chatterley, were reunited when she presented him with the trophy for best actor for playing a troubled priest in Broken

Image copyright PA Image caption Molly Windsor won best actress for her role as a victim of grooming and abuse in Three Girls, and was chosen above nominees Claire Foy, Thandie Newton and Sinead Keenan

Image copyright PA Image caption Rio Ferdinand's documentary about his family's life after the death of his wife won best single documentary, and he went to the ceremony with his new partner, former TOWIE star Kate Wright

Image copyright PA Image caption Journalist Kate Adie received Bafta's highest honour, the Fellowship, for her distinguished career. She told the ceremony she had a broken arm, which was "not sustained in a foxhole in a war zone, but an accident in a pothole in a pavement."

Image copyright PA Image caption Football commentator John Motson came straight from his last match as a commentator at Crystal Palace, and got to lift a trophy of his own - the Bafta Special Award

Image copyright PA Image caption The cast and crew of Casualty won the best soap or continuing drama award - only the second time the show has won the prize in 14 nominations

Image copyright PA Image caption Jodie Whittaker, wearing a Time's Up badge, accompanied her new Doctor Who co-star Bradley Walsh to present the best drama series award to Peaky Blinders

Image copyright PA Image caption "Little and large, chalk and cheese, sweet and sour..." That's how Murder in Successville's Tom Davis and Our Girl's Michelle Keegan described their double act as they presented best entertainment performance to Graham Norton

