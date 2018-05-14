It was a night for rewarding hard-hitting dramas, landmark documentaries and great entertainment. Sunday's Bafta Television Awards honoured the cream of the year's TV talent, who themselves turned on the style.
Daisy May Cooper, who won best female comedy performance for This Country, celebrated as if Swindon Town had just been promoted to the Premier League
Love Island contestants Chris Hughes (left) and Marcel Somerville joined the show's host Caroline Flack to celebrate their win for best reality show
Amanda Holden and daughter Alexa had a selfie with Britain's Got Talent's Bafta for best entertainment programme
BGT co-host Declan Donnelly was in high spirits on the red carpet, despite not being accompanied by his usual TV partner Ant McPartlin
Sean Bean and Joely Richardson, who starred together in 1993's Lady Chatterley, were reunited when she presented him with the trophy for best actor for playing a troubled priest in Broken
Molly Windsor won best actress for her role as a victim of grooming and abuse in Three Girls, and was chosen above nominees Claire Foy, Thandie Newton and Sinead Keenan
Rio Ferdinand's documentary about his family's life after the death of his wife won best single documentary, and he went to the ceremony with his new partner, former TOWIE star Kate Wright
Journalist Kate Adie received Bafta's highest honour, the Fellowship, for her distinguished career. She told the ceremony she had a broken arm, which was "not sustained in a foxhole in a war zone, but an accident in a pothole in a pavement."
Football commentator John Motson came straight from his last match as a commentator at Crystal Palace, and got to lift a trophy of his own - the Bafta Special Award
The cast and crew of Casualty won the best soap or continuing drama award - only the second time the show has won the prize in 14 nominations
Jodie Whittaker, wearing a Time's Up badge, accompanied her new Doctor Who co-star Bradley Walsh to present the best drama series award to Peaky Blinders
"Little and large, chalk and cheese, sweet and sour..." That's how Murder in Successville's Tom Davis and Our Girl's Michelle Keegan described their double act as they presented best entertainment performance to Graham Norton
