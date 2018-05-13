Image copyright PA Image caption Stars at the ceremony include Thandie Newton, Declan Donnelly and Claire Foy

Peaky Blinders has won its first ever Bafta Television Award, beating shows like Line of Duty and The Crown to the coveted prize for best drama series.

The award for BBC Two's 1920s gang epic is recognition for how it's gone from strength to strength over four series.

The show just had one nomination for this year's Bafta TV Awards, which are being handed out in London.

Line of Duty went into the ceremony with four nominations, while The Crown had three.

The ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One with an hour's delay, from 20:00 BST.

Other early winners were:

Supporting actress: Vanessa Kirby - The Crown

Supporting actor: Brian F O'Byrne - Little Boy Blue

Mini-series: Three Girls

Reality and constructed factual - Love Island

Comedy entertainment programme: Murder In Successville

International: The Handmaid's Tale

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.