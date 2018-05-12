Stage stormed during UK's Eurovision song

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch: Protester interrupts the UK's Eurovision entry in Lisbon

A man stormed the stage while the UK's entry, SuRie, was performing at the Eurovision Song Contest.

SuRie was performing her song Storm when a man wearing a rucksack ran onto the stage, grabbed her microphone, and appeared to say: "Nazis of the UK media, we demand freedom."

He was swiftly dragged off stage and SuRie continued performing the song.

The Eurovision 2018 final in Lisbon, Portugal, is being watched by an estimated TV audience of 200 million.