Eurovision 2018: The night in pictures

Image copyright Getty Images

It was a night of many memorable performances and moments - here is a selection of some of them.

Image copyright Getty Images

Israel's Netta Barzilai was greeted with her prize by last year's winner Salvador Sobral, who handed the glass microphone over with a smile - despite having previously said the song was "horrible".

Image copyright Getty Images

Netta was evidently delighted with her win...

Image copyright Reuters

As were her many fans - she stormed the final vote at the last minute.

Image copyright Getty Images

Hot favourite Eleni Foureira, singing for Cyprus, ended up in second place.

Image copyright Reuters

Austria's Cesar Sampson came a very respectable third place, drawing comparisons with Rag'n'Bone Man.

Image copyright AFP

SuRie was widely praised for her calm handling of a stage invader in the middle of her performance. The man was arrested and held in custody by police.

Image copyright Getty Images

If ever there's a night to wear an outrageously huge dress, this is it. Estonia's Elina Nechayeva was happy to oblige.

Image copyright Getty Images

Lithuania's Ieva Zasimauskaite competed in Eurovision as part of the junior song contest when she was 14, returning aged 24.

Image copyright Getty Images

A very perky Benjamin Ingrosso sang for Sweden this year, but despite some solid scores he ended up in seventh place out of the 26 acts.

Image copyright Getty Images

The Netherlands' Waylon was a crowd-pleaser with Outlaw in 'Em.

Image copyright Reuters

Claudia Pascoal performed O Jardim for Portugal, but after the country's victorious performance last year, she came bottom of the leaderboard - with just 39 points.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.