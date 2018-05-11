Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pick a camera, any camera - the cast on the Solo red carpet

The first reactions to the new Star Wars film Solo have come out, after its premiere in the US.

And the verdict? While some said it was clunky in parts, most loved it - describing the movie as fun, epic and "a blast".

There was particular praise for Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, in her role as droid L3-37.

Solo is about the early years of the sci-fi saga's Han Solo, played by Harrison Ford in the original films.

Image copyright Lucasfilm Image caption The "bromance" between Han and Chewie is said to be a key part of the film

Alden Ehrenreich takes over the controls of the Millennium Falcon in the new spin-off, heading up a cast that also includes Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton and Woody Harrelson.

The film, directed by Ron Howard after the original directors left mid-production, sees Solo beginning his pilot training and seeking a spaceship of his own.

'Makes your heart happy'

Writer and producer Adam Goldberg says it "delivers in every way".

"Funny, suspenseful, emotional, a truly epic origin story," he raves. "If this film doesn't make your heart happy, then just give up on watching movies."

Image copyright BBC/Lucasfilm Image caption Phoebe Waller-Bridge as she usually looks... and as a droid

Perri Nemiroff of Collider said there was "fun to be had", praising Donald Glover and Waller-Bridge, but admitted she was hoping for "more energy and depth" from the film.

Yahoo Entertainment senior correspondent Kevin Polowy also had a lot of time for Waller-Bridge, saying L3 might be his favourite new character.

He described it as "a straight intergalactic heist movie", with Ehrenreich "super impressive as Han".

David Daniel said it "hits the beats it needs to, provides plenty of flying and fighting action, and especially delivers on the Han-Chewie relationship".

He adds that Glover is "as cool as expected" and that Waller-Bridge is "an absolute delight".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Star Wars star Mark Hamill attended with his wife

Wendy Lee Szany was less enthused - saying there were "great moments but some were a bit too on the nose". She especially likes "the Chewie/Han bromance".

Joel Meares said Solo is "kinda a blast", adding that Glover was "perfect as expected" and Ehrenreich "has swagger to match, and spare". And Waller-Bridge? She's an "utter scene stealer".

"Foot heavy on the nostalgia pedal, bit of a rough opening, but could not wipe smirk off my face for most of it," he said.

Jacki Jing said she was "completely floored" by Solo, saying it had her on the edge of her seat.

Film blogger John Campea said Solo was "pure wonderful adventure" and a "true summer adventure".

"Not best film of the year or anything, but prepare to have a really good time," he said.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Millennium Falcon made an appearance on the red carpet

The word "fun" is used by Mike Ryan, senior entertainment writer at Uproxx, too.

Solo can be "hit and miss clunky", but adds: "Once Donald Glover's Lando shows up (who is legit fantastic) and the Kessel Run heist plot kicks in, it's a whole lot of fun."

And he predicts there'll be a Solo franchise. "It's not really hiding the fact it's setting up more Han Solo movies," he adds.

The premiere took place in Los Angeles on Thursday night. As well as the film's stars, the Millennium Falcon also appeared on the red carpet.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is released in the UK on 23 May. It's also going to be screened during the Cannes Film Festival.

