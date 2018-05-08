Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mel B joined the panel of ITV's Loose Women on Tuesday

All five Spice Girls have signed up with their former manager for their reunion and will "hopefully" go on tour soon, Mel B has said.

The group recently confirmed plans to work together on new projects, and met in London to discuss a comeback.

Victoria Beckham later denied the group were going on tour.

But Mel told ITV's Loose Women: "We are in the works of figuring the stuff out. All five of us have signed with Simon Fuller... It's all very exciting."

Image copyright PA Image caption The group haven't performed together since the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony

"Is it music?" asked presenter Ruth Langsford.

"It's going to be a bit of everything," replied Mel. "If it was up to me we'd go on tour immediately. Maybe we will soon... Hopefully."

She joked: "I've always said we're definitely touring. I think I've just been nagging them all a bit too much. I stopped nagging and then they all said 'yes'. I shut my mouth."

She also revealed she was meeting up with Geri [Horner] and Emma [Bunton] later this week.

In February, the group met at Geri's London home to discuss their reunion plans, and posted a photo on social media of the five of them together.

Fuller managed the Spice Girls early in their career and saw them through the peak of their success, but they sacked him as their manager in 1997.

