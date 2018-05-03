Image copyright Getty Images

BBC Radio 2 presenter Chris Evans has paid tribute to his "incredible" mother, after he found out she died just before he went on air.

Sports reporter Vassos Alexander stepped in to host Evans' breakfast show, reading a statement to explain the presenter's absence.

"I needed to go straight back home to be with my family," Evans said.

"But it's all ok, in fact it's very ok. Mum needed to be at peace," said Evans, who said he would return on Friday.

"She was an incredible woman, anyone who's ever met her will tell you that. And ultimately there was no battle lost, only a life won every single day," he continued.

"If mum has the first idea that I might not have shown up today because of her, she would have been furious."