Will.i.am has led the fierce backlash against Kanye West after he claimed the enslavement of African Americans over centuries may have been a "choice".

The singer said it was "one of the most ignorant statements that anybody who came from the hood could ever say about their ancestors".

He also said Kanye's comments "broke my heart" and were "harmful".

Kanye earlier told TMZ: "When you hear about slavery for 400 years... for 400 years? That sounds like a choice."

He added: "You was there for 400 years and it's all of y'all? It's like we're mentally imprisoned."

He later tweeted to clarify that "of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will".

He added: "My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved."

And he then claimed he was "being attacked for presenting new ideas".

That all led to a wave of criticism from fans, fellow artists and others on social media.

Asked about the comments on ITV's Good Morning Britain, Will.i.am said: "That broke my heart, because I thought about my grandma, who was born in 1920, and her connection with her mom who raised her, who was born in the late 1800s.

"And my grandmother's grandma, who was a slave. And when you're a slave, you're owned. You don't choose if you're owned. When you're a slave you're deprived of education. That's not choice, that's by force.

"So I understand the need to have free thought, but if your thoughts aren't researched, that is just going to hurt those that are still in conditions where it's not choice."

The musician and The Voice judge said it "makes me want to cry that we're even talking about this" when there are problems in the world today that need addressing.

Kanye West stirs up the TMZ newsroom over TRUMP, SLAVERY and FREE THOUGHT. There's A LOT more that went down ... and the fireworks are exploding on @TMZLive today. Check your local listings for show times. pic.twitter.com/jwVsJCMPiq — TMZ (@TMZ) May 1, 2018

Will.i.am also said the comments seemed out of character for the Kanye he knows. "That's not Kanye," he said.

"To me, that's a different person that's saying that, and I hope it's not to raise awareness so you could sell a record and some shoes, because that would be the worst thing to do, to stir up this very touchy race situation and you be the benefactor from it.

"So I encourage you, if you really believe this, give your shoes away for free, give your album away for free. And I don't like talking about going against my community, but that is harmful."

He concluded: "I will not throw my ancestors under the bus to profit."

Others criticising Kanye included Talib Kweli, who wrote: "I will always have love for @kanyewest but bro out here putting targets on our backs. Slavery was not a choice."

Referring to the star's 2004 album The College Dropout, comedian Romesh Ranganathan wrote: "Kanye West is an incredible advert for finishing college."

Musician John Legend, who got into an exchange with Kanye over his support for President Trump last week, retweeted a string of people criticising him.

They included civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson, who wrote: "Kanye's rhetoric continues to fuel the racist right-wing folks who believe that black people are responsible for their oppression."

Kanye's rhetoric continues to fuel the racist right-wing folks who believe that black people are responsible for their oppression. — deray (@deray) May 1, 2018

New York Times columnist Charles M Blow described Kanye on Twitter as "toxic, dangerous and disgusting".

Kanye: 400 years of slavery sounds like a choice.



Me: No, but never, EVER, spending a dime on anything associated with your wretched, sunken-place name is a choice!



Kanye is toxic, dangerous and disgusting. Enough is enough. — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) May 2, 2018

Hovever, The Game came to his defence, calling Kanye "a genius". He wrote: "People who've never achieved greatness are not allowed to question it."

