Matthew Wright to leave The Wright Stuff

TV presenter Matthew Wright is leaving his role as the host of Channel 5's The Wright Stuff.

Wright has presented the topical current affairs chat show since it began in 2000.

He said in statement: "After almost 18 glorious years on Channel 5 and with the show flying high in the ratings, I feel it's time to depart."

Ben Frow, director of programmes at Channel 5, said Wright would be "sorely missed".

He added: "We would like to thank Matthew for his passion, hard work and enthusiasm over the last 18 years and for making the show what it is today."

We don't yet know if the show will continue, and if it does, who its host will be.

The star had tweeted earlier that there was a "big, big announcement coming".

In his show, Wright chews over the talking points of the day with a panel of guests as well as taking calls from viewers.

Guests over the years have included Tony Blair, George Galloway, Ben Elton and Brian May.

His website says: "Aside from Mrs Wright, the big love of Matthew's life has been presenting The Wright Stuff."

Wright started his career in newspapers, first at the Sun and later at The Daily Mirror, where he had a daily column for five years, before making his move into TV.

He is also known for presenting BBC weekly factual show Inside Out London and was a contestant on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2013.

