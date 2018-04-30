Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lane said she was thrilled "to help continue Martyn's legacy"

Former Coronation Street star Paula Lane is to appear in a play about the life of Martyn Hett, who died in the Manchester Arena bombing last year.

The actress is best known for playing Kylie Platt between 2010-16, and Hett was famously a superfan of the show.

Lane will play the role of Hett's schoolfriend Rachel.

#BeMoreMartyn: The Boy with the Deirdre Tattoo opens in Manchester on 21 May, the day before the anniversary of the attack, which killed 22 people.

The play's title is inspired by Hett's tattoo of Corrie legend Deidre Barlow.

The script is taken word-for-word from interviews with eight of Hett's closest friends and is set in iconic Manchester locations such as Canal Street.

Image copyright Martyn Hett / Facebook Image caption Hett was a Coronation Street superfan and had a Deidre Barlow tattoo

Commenting on the role, Lane said: "I am so thrilled to be joining Hope Theatre Company and to help continue Martyn's legacy.

"To speak Rachel's words and share her memories is an absolute honour and I'm looking forward to sharing this important message."

The production will run at Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre from 21-26 May before travelling to the Brighton Fringe and London's Southwark Playhouse.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.