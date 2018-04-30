Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Brand praised the "importance and significance" of the NHS

Comedian Russell Brand has cancelled the remainder of his ReBirth tour after his mother, Barbara, sustained "life-threatening" injuries in a car crash.

In a Twitter video he confirmed tickets will be refunded and the shows "possibly" rescheduled at a later date.

Brand also praised the "importance and significance" of the NHS and said it had previously saved his mother's life six times following cancer.

He added he would be taking a break from social media to focus his family.

The announcement follows the short-notice cancellation of a show in Aberdeen following the crash on Friday.

At the time, Barbara and her driver were not thought to have had life-threatening injuries - but Brand told his Twitter followers his mother was seriously hurt and that the driver, "a friend of mine, Tas, is making a good recovery".

Apologising to fans, Brand said he felt "too sad" to perform at the moment, but thanked those who had sent "positive, beautiful messages".

"If you've got tickets they'll be refunded or possibly rescheduled but I can't really imagine that and I certainly can't imagine performing at the moment because I feel too sad.

"I apologise, but obviously it's circumstances beyond my control."

