Tom Brokaw presented NBC's Nightly News programme for more than 20 years

Former US news anchor Tom Brokaw has denied claims of sexual misconduct made against him by a fellow NBC journalist.

Mr Brokaw has been accused by Linda Vester, a former NBC war correspondent, of making unwanted advances toward her.

Mr Brokaw, 78, said he had meet Ms Vester twice, "both at her request, 23 years ago, because she wanted advice with respect to her career at NBC".

His statement continued: "The meetings were brief, cordial and appropriate [and] I made no romantic overtures."

In a series of interviews with Variety, Ms Vester alleged that Mr Brokaw tried to force her to kiss him on two separate occasions in 1994 and 1995.

He is also accused of groping her in a NBC conference room in the presence of a colleague.

Ms Vester said she did not report the alleged incidents to NBC human resources or police because she was afraid it would hurt her career.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that another unnamed woman had told the paper Mr Brokaw had acted inappropriately toward her in the '90s.

Mr Brokaw presented NBC's Nightly News programme for more than 20 years before stepping down in 2004.

