Image copyright PA

Tom Felton is to star in a new sci-fi thriller series made for YouTube called Origin.

The actor - best known for playing Draco Malfoy - will be reunited with his former Harry Potter co-star Natalia Tena, who played Nymphadora Tonks in the film series.

Paul WS Anderson will direct the first two episodes of the 10-episode series.

Origin will follow a group of strangers who find themselves stranded on a spacecraft bound for a distant planet.

The abandoned passengers must work together for survival, but quickly realise that one of them is not who they claim to be.

The series, which is currently filming in South Africa, will also star Fraser James, Philipp Christopher, Madalyn Horcher and Siobhan Cullen.

Origin will stream on YouTube's subscription service Red, which has hosted a number of original films and TV series since its launch in November 2014.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.