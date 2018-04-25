Image copyright Reuters

BuzzFeed has announced a journalism-orientated documentary series produced in partnership with Netflix.

Launching on 9 July, the weekly 20-show run of 15-minute episodes will go behind-the-scenes as its journalists pursue a variety of stories.

An initial YouTube trailer for the series, titled Follow This, shows clips from an investigation into ASMR.

Announcing the news on social media, BuzzFeed's editor-in-chief expressed excitement at the venture.

A host of writers for the digital media brand will front episodes throughout the season, drawn from a range of bureaus and departments.

Netflix has begun experimenting with its format and distribution strategy in recent times - announcing plans to introduce a collection of 15-minute stand-up specials.

The BuzzFeed announcement follows a string of high-level newsroom redundancies at the company in January 2018.

Its platform expansion mirrors Vice's decision to launch its own TV channel, ViceLand, in 2016, to accompany its online articles and YouTube video documentaries.

The channel remains on-air despite low initial UK viewing figures and the company's recent financial difficulties.

