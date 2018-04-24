Image copyright PA / Reuters

Ed Sheeran faces stiff competition at this year's Ivor Novello Awards... from himself.

The singer has been nominated twice in the most performed work category for his songs Shape of You and Castle on the Hill.

Stormzy and Everything Everything have also received two nominations each - in the song categories and for best album.

Only one female performer - This is the Kit - has been nominated in this year's prestigious songwriting awards.

The Ivors, which are judged and presented by other musicians, "celebrate, honour and reward excellence" in British and Irish songwriting and composing.

This nominations for the 63rd awards ceremony see Rag 'n' Bone Man's Human competing with two Ed Sheeran songs in the most performed work category.

Following its best album win at the Brits earlier this year, Gang Signs & Prayer is also up for best album at the Ivors. Stormzy is nominated alongside Everything Everything's A Fever Dream and Moonshine Freeze by This is the Kit.

This is the Kit has been championed by Elbow's Guy Garvey on BBC 6 Music

Kate Stables - the artist behind alt-folk act This is the Kit - represents the only female singer/songwriter recognised at the 2018 Ivors.

Mica Levi and Elena Tonra, both female composers, have also been nominated in the soundtrack categories.

Everything Everything's second nomination comes in the best song musically and lyrically for Can't Do. They are up against fellow Mancunians Elbow for their song Magnificent (She Says) and Mercury Prize-winner Sampha for the plaintive ballad (No One Knows Me) Like the Piano.

Sampha won the Mercury prize last year for his debut album

DJ duo CamelPhat's collaboration with Elderbrook has paid off - earning them not only a Grammy nomination last year, but an Ivor nod for best contemporary song. This category also sees another Stormzy nomination for Don't Cry for Me; while fellow grime artist Dave is recognised for his song Question Time.

The winners in each category will be announced at the awards ceremony, hosted by Paul Gambaccini, on 31 May.

Additional awards will be handed out for international achievement, outstanding song collection, outstanding contribution to British music and songwriter of the year; alongside the classical music award, the special international award and the Ivors inspiration award.

The nominations in full:

Best song musically and lyrically

Can't Do - Everything Everything

Magnificent (She Says) - Elbow

(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano - Sampha

Best contemporary song

Cola - CamelPhat and Elderbrook

Don't Cry For Me - Stormzy ft. Raleigh Ritchie

Question Time - Dave

PRS for most performed work

Castle on the Hill - Ed Sheeran

Human - Rag ΄n΄ Bone Man

Shape of You - Ed Sheeran

Album award

A Fever Dream - Everything Everything

Gang Signs & Prayer - Stormzy

Moonshine Freeze - This is the Kit

Best original film score

IT - composed by Benjamin Wallfisch

Jackie - composed by Mica Levi

Paddington 2 - composed by Dario Marianelli

Best television soundtrack

Babs - composed by Rob Lane

SS-GB - composed by Dan Jones

The Miniaturist - composed by Dan Jones

Best original video game score

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - composed by David Garcia Diaz and Andy LaPlegua

Horizon Zero Dawn - composed by Joris de Man, Joe Henson and Alexis Smith

Life is Strange: Before the Storm - composed by Igor Haefeli and Elena Tonra

