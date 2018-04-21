Missed this week's entertainment news?

Here's a look back at some the biggest stories we covered this week, including news about Rachel Weisz, Ariana Grande and Conchita Wurst, and tributes to Dale Winton.

Stars like David Walliams, Graham Norton and Davina McCall paid tribute to TV and radio presenter Dale Winton, who has died at the age of 62.

The former Supermarket Sweep host died at his home on Wednesday, his long-time agent Jan Kennedy said.

His death remains unexplained, although police are not treating it as suspicious.

Image copyright Getty Images

TV presenter Ant McPartlin was fined £86,000 and given a 20-month driving ban after pleading guilty to drink driving.

Speaking outside Wimbledon Magistrates' Court, he said: "I let myself down, I let a lot of people down. For that I'm truly sorry."

He also said he was "thankful no-one was hurt" in the three-car collision in Richmond, London, on 18 March.

Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst revealed she is HIV positive and has been receiving regular treatment for "several years".

The 29-year-old star said she had intended to keep the information private, but an ex-boyfriend had "threatened to go public".

"I will not give anyone the right to frighten me and influence my life," she wrote on Instagram.

Ariana Grande returned with her first new music since the terrorist bombing that killed 22 people outside her Manchester Arena show last May.

No Tears Left To Cry alludes to the attack, while channelling the resilience and optimism of her One Love benefit concert, held just two weeks after the atrocity.

"Ain't got no tears left to cry," she sings in the single's soaring chorus.

Image copyright Getty Images

Rachel Weisz announced that she is expecting a baby with her husband Daniel Craig.

The 48-year-old actress already has an 11-year-old son, while Bond star Craig, 50, has a 25-year-old daughter.

In an interview with the New York Times, the star of The Mummy said: "I'll be showing soon. Daniel and I are so happy."

Image copyright Deen van Meer

Broadway star Patti Murin was praised for opening up about her mental health after missing a show due to an anxiety attack.

Murin, who stars as Anna in the musical version of Disney's Frozen, wrote on Instagram: "Even Disney princesses are terrified sometimes."

She said she hated to miss the show, but that Disney had been supportive.

Her post was applauded, with one fan saying her vulnerability made her "strong and powerful".

