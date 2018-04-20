Rachel Weisz announces pregnancy at 48

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Weisz says she "can't wait" to meet her baby

Rachel Weisz has announced that she is expecting a baby with her husband Daniel Craig.

The 48-year-old actress has an 11-year-old son, whilst Bond star Craig, 50, has a 25-year-old daughter.

In an interview with the New York Times, the star of The Mummy said: "I'll be showing soon. Daniel and I are so happy."

Weisz, seen most recently in The Mercy, and Craig have been together for eight years and married in New York in 2011.

'Such a mystery'

She told the New York Times they did not know the sex of the baby, saying: "We're going to have a little human.

"We can't wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery."

Talking about her marriage, Weisz also said in the interview: "I'm very happy being married - very, very happy."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Weisz and Craig have been together for eight years

The Oscar-winning actress is currently promoting her new film Disobedience - based on Naomi Alderman's book of the same name - in which she stars and has produced.

The film is about a young woman who becomes estranged from her North London Orthodox rabbi father, and the local community, because she is gay.

"They're not part of modern life," she says. "They don't have the internet or TV and all that stuff. And I grew up down the road from this place.

"It's like the '50s, but it's happening right now."

