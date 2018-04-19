Image copyright Deen van Meer

Broadway star Patti Murin has been praised for opening up about her mental health, after missing a show due to an anxiety attack.

Murin, who stars as Anna in the musical version of Disney's Frozen, wrote on Instagram: "Even Disney princesses are terrified sometimes."

She said she hated to miss the show, but that Disney had been supportive.

Her post was applauded, with one fan saying her vulnerability made her "strong and powerful".

Murin was also described as "an inspiration to all of us actors out there with mental health issues".

Speaking about the "massive" anxiety attack she had this week, Murin wrote: "It had been building up for a while, and while the past month has been incredible, all of the ups and downs and stress and excitement really takes a toll on my mental health.

"I've learned that these situations aren't something to 'deal with' or 'push through'. Anxiety and depression are real diseases that affect so many of us. It requires a lot of rest and self-care to heal every time it becomes more than I can handle in my daily life."

Image copyright Deen van Meer Image caption Caissie Levy stars as Elsa alongside Patti

Thanking Disney for their support, she added: "Just remember that you're not alone, your feelings are real, and this is not your fault. Even Disney princesses are terrified sometimes."

One fan commented on the post: "Thank you for your honesty, it made me feel less alone. (Today I had to ask for assistance in a music performance due to high anxiety)."

Image copyright Deen van Meer Image caption John Riddle stars as Hans in the Broadway hit

Mure, 37, had previously spoken about her anxiety and depression, and the fact she had a panic attack while the show was on in Denver last year, before its Broadway run.

The show opened on Broadway last month.

