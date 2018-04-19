Entertainment & Arts

Dale Winton: Life in pictures

  • 19 April 2018

TV and radio presenter Dale Winton, who has died at the age of 62, entertained millions on TV shows including Supermarket Sweep, which he presented from 1993 to 2001.

Dale Winton in Supermarket Sweep Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption Supermarket Sweet saw contestants answer quiz questions before filling their trolley with as much valuable shopping as possible
Dale Winton in 1958 with his mother Sheree Winton Image copyright Alamy
Image caption Dale was photographed in a touching moment with his mother, actress Sheree Winton, 1958
Dale Winton in a promotional photo for Supermarket Sweep Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption Supermarket Sweep was a much-loved part of daytime TV during the 90s
Dale made a cameo appearance as an enthusiastic gameshow host in Danny Boyle's film Trainspotting in 1995 Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption The presenter made a cameo appearance as an enthusiastic gameshow host in Danny Boyle's film Trainspotting in 1995
Larking around on the TV show An Audience with Freddie Starr in 1996 Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption He larked around on An Audience with Freddie Starr in 1996
Dale seen promoting BBC game show The Other Half in 1997 Image copyright PA
Image caption He and his colourful tie promoted the BBC game show The Other Half in 1997
Dale Winton with Richard Madeley, Jonathan Ross, Brian Conley and Howard Anthony in 1997 in An Audience with the Spice Girls Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption Dale played along with [L-R] Jonathan Ross, Richard Madeley, Jonathan Antony and Brian Conley in An Audience with the Spice Girls in 1997
Dale hosts the British Sausage Appreciation Society's Regional Sausage of the Year Competition in 1997 Image copyright PA
Image caption He hosted the British Sausage Appreciation Society's Regional Sausage of the Year Competition in 1997
Dale appeared as a guest in the TV version of Just A Minute alongside Nicholas Parsons and Tony Slattery Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption Dale also appeared as a guest in the TV version of Just A Minute alongside Nicholas Parsons and Tony Slattery
Dale seen with Boy George and Graham Norton at GQ Men of the Year Awards in 1999 Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption Both Boy George [L] and Graham Norton have paid tribute to Dale, pictured here with him at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 1999
Posing with Carol Vorderman, to promote her winning Head of the Year at the National Hairdressing Federation Event in London in 2000 Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption He posed with Carol Vorderman, to promote her winning Head of the Year at the National Hairdressing Federation Event in London in 2000
Dale Winton with special guests on Supermarket Sweep in 2001 Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption Stars from Gladiator made a guest appearance on Supermarket Sweep in 2001
Dale meeting the Queen in 2001 at the Royal Variety Performance Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption Dale met the Queen in 2001 at the Royal Variety Performance
Dale Winton posing as Father Christmas in 2003 Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption The TV personality posed for numerous fun promotional photo shoots, including this festive one in 2003
Dale Winton with fellow GMTV presenter Lorraine Kelly in the early 2000s Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption Dale was also a GMTV presenter with Lorraine Kelly in the early 2000s
Dale on Loose Women in June 2016 Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption He appeared on Loose Women in June 2016, and spoke about his struggles with depression

