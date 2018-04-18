TV presenter Dale Winton dies aged 62

TV presenter Dale Winton, who hosted Supermarket Sweep, has died at the age of 62, his agent has said.

He died at his home earlier on Wednesday, his long-term agent Jan Kennedy said in a statement.

"While we know many will share this terrible loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy at this time of grief," she said.

He presented a wide range of shows, including Family Fortunes and In It To Win It.

Fellow TV presenter Davina McCall described him as a "lovely, warm, kind, sensitive, generous soul with a touch of naughty!"

More recently Winton made a show for Channel 5 called Dale Winton's Florida Fly Drive.

He started his career as a DJ in London leading to work on local radio.

In 1986 he joined BBC Bristol to present Pet Watch for BBC One.

Over the years he also worked for Channel 4 and ITV.