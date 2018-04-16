Image copyright Getty Images

TV presenter Ant McPartlin said he was "ashamed and mortified" as he pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was charged following a collision with two other cars while driving in Richmond, London, on 18 March.

In a witness statement, the driver of one of the cars said he and his wife "could have died as a result of Mr McPartlin's reckless driving".

McPartlin was over double the drink drive limit, Wimbledon Magistrates' Court heard.

The charge states he had 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

The driver of a BMW hit by McPartlin's car said the TV presenter's car came round the corner like "a rocket".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ant arrived at court to a media scrum

In a letter read out in court, McPartlin said he is "ashamed and mortified" and "accepts full responsibility". He said he let himself "and so many others down".

He added that he realised people in the public eye should provide a positive example to others and that today was a "turning point" for him.

His barrister Liam Walker said McPartlin has expressed both his "sorrow and regret" and knows the consequences could have been much worse.

The Metropolitan Police previously confirmed that a number of individuals were treated at the scene for minor injuries, and a child passenger from one of the cars was taken to hospital to be checked as a precaution.

After he was charged, his publicist confirmed the presenter was taking time off from his TV commitments. He is currently seeking treatment.

McPartlin's presenting partner Declan Donnelly hosted the final two episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway alone and will also host Britain's Got Talent on his own, although McPartlin was seen on the ITV show over the weekend as the talent show aired its pre-recorded audition shows.

