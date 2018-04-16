Image copyright Sky handout Image caption Game of Thrones was first broadcast in 2011

Fantasy epic Game of Thrones is to honoured with a special award at this year's Bafta Television Craft Awards.

Actors John Bradley (who plays Samwell Tarly) and Hannah Murray (Gilly) will accept the award on 22 April on behalf of HBO drama's production team.

The Special Award recognises the skill behind the making of the series and its outstanding contribution to pushing the boundaries in its field.

The ceremony will take place in London, hosted by Stephen Mangan.

The award also recognises the support the series has given to the UK television industry.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The show has contributed more than £100m to the Northern Ireland economy

Krishnendu Majumdar, chair of Bafta's television committee, said: "The craft behind what is one of the most popular dramas of our time is nothing short of incredible, from the breath-taking location shots to the intricately designed costumes and set pieces, and not forgetting the level of detail from the make-up and prosthetics team to name a few."

Speaking on behalf of the whole production team, executive producers DB Weiss and David Benioff said: "This award makes us extremely happy on behalf of the people who actually earned it - all our brilliant, talented, hard-working department heads and crew.

"Many, many people work insanely hard to create any film or television show. They are creators every bit as much as actors, writers, producers or directors, and deserve to be recognised as such."

Costume design

Game of Thrones, shown on Sky Atlantic in the UK, is based on the bestselling fantasy books by George RR Martin.

The show has filmed across various locations in Northern Ireland, with its headquarters in Belfast.

Game of Thrones is also nominated in two Bafta Craft Awards individual categories - Michelle Clapton is up for costume design, while Deborah Riley and Rob Cameron are in the running for production design.

This year's ceremony will be live streamed on YouTube and Twitter.

