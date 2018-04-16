Image copyright PA Image caption Mr McPartlin has stepped down from his TV work for the time being

TV presenter Ant McPartlin is due to appear in court later charged with drink driving.

Mr McPartlin was scheduled to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on 4 April but the hearing was adjourned.

He was charged after allegedly being involved in a collision with two other cars while driving his Mini in Richmond, London, on 18 March.

After the incident, his publicist confirmed the presenter was taking time off from his TV commitments.

A drink driving conviction could lead to a driving ban of at least a year, an unlimited fine and up to six months in prison.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ant and Dec have worked together since they were children

Mr McPartlin, 42, is currently seeking rehabilitation treatment.

The Britain's Got Talent and Saturday Night Takeaway star first entered a rehabilitation centre in June 2017, after developing an addiction to prescription painkillers following a knee operation in 2015.

He later said he was "overwhelmed" by the public support.

At the scene: Colin Paterson, BBC entertainment correspondent

Outside Wimbledon Magistrates' Court there are about 40 photographers and news crews, split into two groups as they try to work out which entrance Ant McPartlin will come in through.

There is no sign of any fans yet - although cars are regularly stopping to ask what is going on.

One driver to do so greeted the answer with a cry of "never heard of him". But he is vastly in the minority.

Co-presenter Declan Donnelly hosted the final two episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway alone and will also host Britain's Got Talent on his own, although Mr McPartlin was seen on the ITV show over the weekend as the talent show aired its pre-recorded audition shows.

Image copyright PA Image caption Dec (centre) was joined by Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern on Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant and Dec have established themselves as one of Britain's most popular double acts and, for the 17th consecutive year, were voted by viewers as TV's best entertainment presenters at the National Television Awards in January.

