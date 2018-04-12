W1A actor Alex Beckett dies

Image caption Beckett appeared in W1A and Twenty Twelve

The actor Alex Beckett - who played Barney Lumsden from Perfect Curve in BBC comedy W1A - has died suddenly, his agent has confirmed.

Beckett, who was born in 1982, was also known for his theatre work and had been starring in The Way of the World at the Donmar Warehouse since last month.

The rest of this week's shows have been cancelled as a mark of respect.

He was described by acting agent Gavin Denton-Jones as "a wonderful man and a hugely talented actor".

He added: "Our thoughts are with his family and we kindly ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult time."

Image caption Beckett was part of Perfect Curve, along with [L-R] Sara Pascoe, Joel Fry and Jessica Hynes

Josie Rourke and Kate Pakenham of the Donmar Warehouse said: "We are deeply shocked by the tragic loss of our dear friend and brilliant actor Alex Beckett, a much-loved member of The Way of the World company.

"Our thoughts are with his family and close friends at this incredibly sad time.

"Everyone at the Donmar and The Way of the World company are completely devastated by this terribly sad news."

The theatre added this week's shows had been cancelled to "give some time to the company, who all loved Alex as a fellow actor, and a friend".

Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption He also appeared in the play Life for Beginners in 2012

In W1A and Twenty Twelve his character was part of the quirky brand consultancy agency Perfect Curve, led by Jessica Hynes, who played PR Siobhan Sharpe.

She said she was "so sad he is gone".

Skip Twitter post by @JefficaHoons Alex Beckett was a wonderful, clever, kind, brilliant person - so glad to have known him, so sad he is gone. — Jessica Hynes (@JefficaHoons) April 12, 2018 Report

The Orange Tree theatre, where Beckett had performed in 2016, said he would be "much missed".

Skip Twitter post by @OrangeTreeThtr All at the Orange Tree are shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Alex Beckett. A superb actor of great range, charm, intelligence and wit, he shone in Caryl Churchill’s Blue Heart at the OT in 2016. An enormously warm, kind man: he will be much missed. pic.twitter.com/P8vULIc6uJ — Orange Tree Theatre (@OrangeTreeThtr) April 12, 2018 Report

Beckett was born in Carmarthenshire in 1982. His theatre credits include Grimly Handsome at the Royal Court, Headlong's Pygmalion and Edward II at the National Theatre.

