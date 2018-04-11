Image copyright Bonnier Publishing Image caption Leon and June were together for 60 years and met when they were 18

Gogglebox star June Bernicoff has written Leon and June: Our Story to celebrate the life of her late husband.

"Leon often said he'd like to write our story. So now I can do it for him," June said.

Former teacher Leon was with June for 60 years and died in December after a short illness, aged 83.

The Liverpool pair were the first couple to be cast on the Channel 4 show when it started in 2013.

Image caption Leon and June starred in Gogglebox from 2013 onwards

They provided some of the greatest commentary on the show, helping it to win a Bafta in 2014 and several National Television Awards.

The book will look back at the life of the pair, who met in 1955 at teacher training college. It will also touch on their fight to marry, life in 1960s Liverpool and finding fame in their retirement.

June announced at the start of the year that she would not be returning to Gogglebox following Leon's death.

She still interacts with nearly 250,000 fans on her Twitter account, which she shared with Leon.

Kelly Ellis, Editorial Director for Blink Publishing said: "Leon and June have spent so much time in our living rooms and us in theirs that they feel like an extended part of the family.

"Their gentle ribbing of each other on Gogglebox and Leon's cheeky jokes were always the perfect tonic on a Friday evening."

