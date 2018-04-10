Image caption Scott Mills and Maya Jama will host shows on Fridays as part of the new weekend schedule

BBC Radio 1 has announced a major overhaul of its schedule, with the weekend schedule now starting on Fridays.

Nick Grimshaw, Clara Amfo and Greg James will go down to hosting four shows a week as a result.

New Friday shows have been announced for Maya Jama and The Saturdays' Mollie King as part of the changes, and Scott Mills will host the chart show.

Dev and Alice Levine will now host the breakfast show from Friday to Sunday.

Ben Cooper, controller of BBC Radio 1, said: "The weekend will start here at Radio 1 on a Friday morning giving our young audience that feel-good factor a day early.

"It's our job at Radio 1 to reinvent the way young people listen to the radio, to disrupt traditional thinking and to look for new ways in which to grow audiences."

The new schedule will begin in June.

The changes include:

The show's daytime schedule will now only last Monday to Thursday

That means Nick Grimshaw , Clara Amfo and Greg James will no longer host programmes on Fridays

, and will no longer host programmes on Fridays Dev and Alice Levine will present the breakfast show from 06:30-10:00, Friday to Sunday

and will present the breakfast show from 06:30-10:00, Friday to Sunday Mollie King will co-host a new show with Matt Edmondson from Friday to Sunday, 13:00-16:00 - her first ever permanent show on the station

will co-host a new show with from Friday to Sunday, 13:00-16:00 - her first ever permanent show on the station Scott Mills will take over from Greg James as the presenter of The Official Chart show on Fridays.

Image caption Mollie King and Matt Edmondson will host the 13:00-16:00 slot over the weekend

Jama joined the station earlier this year as the presenter of Radio 1's Greatest Hits.

King has been appearing as a guest presenter with Edmondson in recent weeks.

The singer, who appeared on the most recent series of Strictly Come Dancing, said: "I've grown up listening to Radio 1 and I can't wait to be one of the team.

"This is an absolute dream for me! The only person more excited than me is my mum - who is delighted I finally have a proper job.

"I've had so much fun working with Matt over the past few weeks, and I'm so glad I'm no longer just 'Mollie from the Saturdays' but 'Mollie from the Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays'."

Radio 1's new Friday schedule

Image copyright Getty / BBC

06:30-10:00 - Radio 1's Weekend Breakfast with Dev and Alice

10:00-13:00 - Radio 1's Greatest Hits with Maya Jama

13:00-16:00 - Matt Edmondson and Mollie King

16:00-19:00 - The Official Chart with Scott Mills

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.