Image copyright Alamy Image caption Mackenzie Crook will soon be getting a new look

Worzel Gummidge will soon make his return to the small screen - in a new BBC series, starring Mackenzie Crook.

The show will be based on the books by Barbara Euphan Todd, rather than the late 1970s TV show.

Crook will play the lead, a talking scarecrow, who was previously played by Doctor Who's Jon Pertwee.

A statement for the star of The Office confirmed he is working on "a new contemporary adaptation of the original Worzel Gummidge books."

"It's in the very early stages of development, so scripts have not yet been written," the spokesperson said.

The BBC has yet to confirm the remaking of the show.

Image copyright PA Image caption 46-year-old Crook wrote and directed BBC Four's Detectorists

Pertwee played Worzel from 1979 to 1981 over the course of four ITV series. He went on to make a further two series when the show was reprised in 1987.

But what other classic kids and teen shows have been remade? We take a look at some of our favourite shows that have been given new life, so that a new generation of young viewers can enjoy them for the second (or third... OR FOURTH) time round.

Well, if you're onto a good thing...

Sabrina the Teenage Witch

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Melissa Joan Hart (centre) starred in Sabrina the Teenage Witch from 1996 to 2003

Worzel Gummidge isn't the only classic kids TV show to be getting a makeover at the moment. The first photo from Netflix's new version of Sabrina the Teenage Witch was released last week.

It's getting a darker format than the '90s show so will be more like The Exorcist than Lizzie McGuire.

Doctor Who

Image caption Christopher Eccleston and Billie Piper as The Doctor and Rose Tyler

Doctor Who first made its way onto screens in 1963 and ran for 26 series before being retired in 1989.

Tom Baker, Peter Davison and Sylvester McCoy are some of the most well-remembered Doctors in the original series.

The sci-fi show was brought back in 2005 with Christopher Eccleston as a Doctor for the 21st Century.

The latest - and first female - reincarnation of the Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, will be seen taking the reins in a new series reported to hit screens this autumn.

Charmed

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty and Holly Marie Combs starred in Charmed

Charmed followed three sisters who were known as The Charmed Ones because they were the most powerful good witches of ALL time.

The show, which aired from 1998 to 2006, is set to be rebooted by American network The CW. It's being written by Jennie Urman, creator of Jane the Virgin.

The Mickey Mouse Club

Image copyright Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Image caption Ryan Gosling (seated left), Britney Spears (seated right), Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake (both standing right) were all once Mouseketeers

The Mickey Mouse Club will be best remembered for launching the careers of Ryan Gosling, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake back in the late '80s and early '90s.

This was actually the third reboot of the show, with the variety show previously running from 1955 to 1958 and from 1977 to 1979.

It returned again in 2017, this time as a Facebook exclusive broadcast.

Beverly Hills, 90210

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The original Beverly Hills, 90210 series ran from 1990 to 2000

This American drama followed the transition from high school to college of some of the most privileged teens in California.

It ran for 10 series from 1990 to 2000, with as much drama happening behind as in front of the camera.

Shannen Doherty famously didn't get on with the other female cast members, with physical fights ensuing between them.

The show was remade in 2008 with a new cast and new name - 90210. It followed the same premise as the original and ran for five years.

Knight Rider

Image copyright Universal TV/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Image caption "The Hoff" with Kitt in the classic Knight Rider series

David Hasselhoff played Michael Knight alongside talking car KITT in '80s classic Knight Rider. The show first aired in 1982 and lasted four series.

It went on to spawn two remakes: Team Knight Rider in the late '90s, and a series in the '00s - also called Knight Rider - that followed Knight's estranged son.

Last year The Hoff revealed he was working on a new Knight Rider series with James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy.

