Image copyright Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures Image caption The unusually quiet movie opened with a $50m (£35m) weekend at US box office

A Quiet Place - a newly released horror film about sound-sensitive monsters that hunt humans - is causing cinema-goers to shun their snacks.

The film centres around a family trying to stay alive by living as silently as possible. It is directed by the star of the US version of The Office, John Krasinski, who plays a lead role alongside his real-life wife Emily Blunt.

The script has very little dialogue and lots of dramatic (and quiet) tension.

It has already topped the US box office, but is unlikely to be great for cinema popcorn sales, as people have been shaming other movie-goers for eating, or even breathing, too loudly during screenings.

Here are just some of the social media posts from people complaining about others crunching and munching their way through the film.

Skip Twitter post by @McJesse Just saw The Quiet Place with a theater full of people who would not survive The Quiet Place. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) April 8, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @fashioniconluke a quiet place: *starts*



the entire theater in unison: so have i told you about my chronic coughing problem — wes (@fashioniconluke) April 8, 2018 Report

Other users shared their own anxiety about chewing too loudly during the horror flick.

Skip Twitter post by @NathanZed anytime I tried biting into my reese’s pieces while watching A Quiet Place I felt like I was risking the safety of the theater — nathan zed (@NathanZed) April 8, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @jackmcnn A heads up - if you go and see ‘A quiet place’ at the cinema, don’t buy any snacks. I managed about 3 kernels of popcorn throughout 🍿 ❌ — Jack (@jackmcnn) April 5, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @lilfreakinles Mood while watching The Quiet Place

95% Fear

5% Waiting for music or sound to come on so that I could eat popcorn — leslie huynh (@lilfreakinles) April 9, 2018 Report

A lot of people said the film was a very unique, but positive, cinema experience and celebrated the film for using a real-life deaf actress for the daughter character.

Skip Twitter post by @AcadeNik Think I can finally risk breathing again after seeing A Quiet Place earlier. Never heard a cinema so quiet. Chillingly brilliant. — Nik Reeves-McLaren (@AcadeNik) April 8, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @Saffy_I I swear..."A Quiet Place" was absolutely incredible!! If you want to experience the strain of not moving, eating or breathing in a theatre go see it!!! Beautiful storytelling!! Gut wrenching and horrifying!! Best horror film I've seen in Ages!!! #AQuietPlace — Safiyya Ingar (@Saffy_I) April 8, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @jjamison97 I cannot stress enough that every bit of audio is important. From ambiance, to dialogue, to the 'jumpscares'. It's perfect. It's amazing how they made SILENCE one of the scariest things. — J (@jjamison97) April 6, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @signedmillie I’m annoying but !! If y’all haven’t seen a quiet place you should go see it, it’s an amazing movie and worth the time & money. If you like thriller/jump scare movies you’ll definitely enjoy it, and it casted an actual deaf actress to play a deaf character which is important!! — uhhhhhhhhhhhh yeah (@signedmillie) April 8, 2018 Report

The film's creators have said they pushed for the casting choice on purpose.

Actress Millicent Simmonds has been celebrated for her performance. The 14-year-old also starred in drama Wonderstruck alongside Julianne Moore.

"She came to set and taught everyone sign language. It was really amazing and brought an extra depth to the film," said Scott Beck, co-screenwriter of A Quiet Place.

You may also like: