You Gov reveal the nation's fave Spice Girl
- 9 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Coming up in Music News LIVE... In-depth findings of new Spicies poll explained, plus New York's hottest new rapper, Cardi B, has some big baby news and another legend of the rap game, Q-Tip, is set to teach a course at the city's university. Meanwhile the Arctic Monkeys finally put us all out of our misery by announcing a UK tour and Hamilton sets a new record at the Olivier Awards.
Read all that and much more by TAPPING HERE.