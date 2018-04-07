Olivier Awards 2018: Nominees in full

Image copyright Matt Crockett/Johan Persson Image caption Catherine Tate will host the ceremony, where David Lan will receive a special award

The 2018 Olivier Awards are being presented at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday night.

Actress and comedienne Catherine Tate will host the ceremony, during which David Lan will receive a special award for his artistic directorship of the Young Vic.

Here is a complete list of this year's nominations.

Best actor in a supporting role in a musical

Michael Jibson, Hamilton

Ross Noble, Young Frankenstein

Jason Pennycooke, Hamilton

Cleve September, Hamilton

Image copyright Manuel Harlan

Best actress in a supporting role in a musical

Sheila Atim, Girl from the North Country

Tracie Bennett, Follies

Rachel John, Hamilton

Lesley Joseph, Young Frankenstein [pictured]

Outstanding achievement in music

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Follies

Girl from the North Country

Hamilton

Best new dance production

Flight Pattern

Goat

Grand Finale

Tree of Codes

Outstanding achievement in dance

Rocio Molina, Fallen From Heaven

Francesca Velicu, Le Sacre du Printemps

Zenaida Yanowsky, Symphonic Dances

Image copyright Mark Douet

Best entertainment and family

David Walliams' Gangsta Granny [pictured]

Derren Brown: Underground

Dick Whittington

Five Guys Named Moe

Best theatre choreographer

Andy Blankenbuehler, Hamilton

Bill Deamer, Follies

Kate Prince, Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Randy Skinner, 42nd Street

Christopher Wheeldon, An American in Paris

Best musical revival

42nd Street

Follies

On the Town

Image copyright Johan Persson

Best actor in a musical

Ciaran Hinds, Girl from the North Country

John McCrea, Everybody's Talking About Jamie [pictured]

Giles Terera, Hamilton

Jamael Westman, Hamilton

Best actress in a musical

Janie Dee, Follies

Shirley Henderson, Girl from the North Country

Imelda Staunton, Follies

Josie Walker, Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Best revival

Angels in America

Hamlet

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Witness for the Prosecution

Best new comedy

Dry Powder

Labour of Love [pictured]

Mischief Movie Night

The Miser

Image copyright Johan Persson

Outstanding achievement in affiliate theatre

The B*easts

Killology

The Red Lion

The Revlon Girl

Best lighting design

Howell Binkley, Hamilton

Paule Constable, Angels in America

Paule Constable, Follies

Jan Versweyveld, Network

Best sound design

Tom Gibbons, Hamlet

Gareth Owen, Bat Out of Hell

Eric Sleichim, Network

Nevin Steinberg, Hamilton

Best costume design

Hugh Durrant, Dick Whittington

Roger Kirk, 42nd Street

Vicki Mortimer, Follies

Paul Tazewell, Hamilton

Image copyright Johan Persson

Best set design

Bunny Christie, Ink

Bob Crowley, An American in Paris

Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Vicki Mortimer, Follies [pictured]

Best actor in a supporting role

Bertie Carvel, Ink

John Hodgkinson, The Ferryman

James McArdle, Angels in America

Peter Polycarpou, Oslo

Best actress in a supporting role

Brid Brennan for The Ferryman

Denise Gough for Angels in America

Dearbhla Molloy for The Ferryman

Imogen Poots for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Best new opera production

La Boheme

The Exterminating Angel

Semiramide

Outstanding achievement in opera

Paul Brown, Iolanthe

Joyce DiDonato and Daniela Barcellona, Semiramide

Roderick Williams, The Return Of Ulysses

Image copyright Jan Versweyveld

Best actor

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman

Bryan Cranston, Network [pictured]

Andrew Garfield, Angels in America

Andrew Scott, Hamlet

Best actress

Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman

Lesley Manville, Long Day's Journey into Night

Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill

Imelda Staunton, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Best director

Dominic Cooke, Follies

Marianne Elliott, Angels in America

Rupert Goold, Ink

Thomas Kail, Hamilton

Sam Mendes, The Ferryman

Best new play

The Ferryman

Ink

Network

Oslo

Best new musical

An American in Paris

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Girl from the North Country

Hamilton

Young Frankenstein

