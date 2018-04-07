A look back at some of the stories we covered over the last seven days, from celebrity engagement proposals to this year's Bafta TV nominations.

The nominees for this year's Bafta TV Awards were announced in London. Netflix's Black Mirror and The Crown are the leading programmes this year with three nominations apiece.

Verne Troyer, best known for appearing in the Austin Powers films, was admitted to hospital in Los Angeles.

The actor's team assured fans he was "resting comfortably" and receiving "the best care possible".

Nadine Dorries said Have I Got News For You was "too vicious" for most female guests and did not lend itself "to women feeling comfortable".

The Conservative MP was speaking after show regular Ian Hislop claimed female politicians were "reticent" to be its guest host.

Comedy duo Flo and Joan told the BBC that getting their TV break on a building society advert led to them receiving death threats.

"You shouldn't be able to say things like that without any consequence," said Flo - real name Nicola Dempsey.

Meanwhile, another female comedy duo - Mel and Sue - got a critical drubbing for their revival of BBC One game show The Generation Game.

Critics described it as "desperate" and "a shameless carbon copy" of the versions broadcast in the 1970s and '80s.

This was also the week that fashion designer Marc Jacobs proposed to his boyfriend in a Mexican fast-food restaurant.

Jacobs follows a number of other celebrities - among them Pink, Seal and actor Neil Patrick Harris - to pop the question in an unusual locale.

Finally, we took a look at the strange phenomenon of so-called "twin films".

The Mercy and Crowhurst - two films about amateur British sailor Donald Crowhurst - are two recent examples of films about the same subject to be released around the same time.

