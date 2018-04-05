Arctic Monkeys have announced their return after a break of five years, with a new album called Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

The Sheffield band confirmed the news on Twitter, telling fans the new record will be released on 11 May.

They also posted a brief video showing a model of a building (possibly a lunar hotel) accompanied by synthesised strings and a space-age blues riff.

The same artwork appeared on a listing for the album on Japan's iTunes store.

Song titles will include Star Treatment, The Ultracheese, Batphone and The World's First Ever Monster Truck Front Flip.

The album was produced by frontman Alex Turner and James Ford - who has worked on every Arctic Monkeys record since 2007's Favourite Worst Nightmare.

In a press release, the band's record label said Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino "finds the band intent on continuing to explore new musical terrain" and "ups the ante in a big way".

It added: "It is a bold and brilliant album reflecting Turner's ever more comprehensive creative vision."

Strangely, news of the record was first confirmed to motorcycling magazine For The Ride last autumn.

The band's bassist Nick O'Malley told the publication that the band's long-awaited sixth album "will be out next year because if it isn't, we've got problems".

The group, whose previous hits include I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor and Do I Wanna Know, had already announced dozens of live shows this year.

Their only UK date so far is at Glasgow's TRNSMT festival in July.

