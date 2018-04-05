Stevie Wonder keeps Dr MLK's 'dream' alive

Coming up in Music News LIVE... Stevie Wonder joins Harry Styles, Mariah Carey, Sir Macca and more to mark 50 years since Martin Luther King Jr's assassination, while Skepta becomes a chief in his family's native Nigeria. Plus huge names are added to BBC Music's Biggest Weekend line-up, major music labels Warner, Sony and Universal reveal some alarming gender pay gap stats and the winners of the Radio 2 Folk awards are in the spotlight.

Read more by TAPPING HERE.