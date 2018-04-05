Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dwayne Johnson (left) and Vin Diesel didn't shoot any scenes together for The Fate of the Furious

If you were to list the people you wouldn't want to get in an argument with, Vin Diesel and The Rock would probably be fairly near the top.

The pair have apparently clashed with each other, though - with The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) confirming they didn't shoot any scenes together for The Fate of the Furious.

One scene in the 2017 film starred both actors - but this was in fact due to clever editing.

The Rock, speaking to Rolling Stone, said he wasn't sure if they'd work together for the ninth instalment of the apparently never-ending Fast and Furious franchise.

No ill will?

He told Rolling Stone the pair had a confrontation on set last time.

"Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer," he said.

"And what I came to realise is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach movie making and collaborating.

"It took me some time, but I'm grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not."

The last week of filming saw Johnson, 45, post a message on Instagram denouncing a co-star (who he didn't name at the time) for failing to "conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals".

It later became apparent he'd been referring to 50-year-old Diesel.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dwayne Johnson with partner Lauren Hashian and daughter Jasmine

Asked by Rolling Stone if he might return for the next film, Johnson replied: "I'm not quite sure...

"But I wish him all the best, and I harbour no ill-will there, just because of the clarity we have."

But he added: "Actually, you can erase that last part about 'no ill will'. We'll just keep it with the clarity."

'Learning' about politics

The success of The Fate of the Furious meant the pair were named 2017's highest-grossing actors.

Johnson also addressed speculation that he could run for political office - saying while he had been having "under-the-radar" meetings with politicians, he had no plans to stand for president. Yet.

The father-of-two said he was "just soaking in and listening" about politics. He said he was "trying to learn as much as I possibly can", adding: "I entertain the thought, and thank you, I'm so flattered by it.

"But I feel like the best thing I can do now is, give me years. Let me go to work and learn."

