Cardi B to make US television history

Image copyright Getty Images

Coming up in Music News LIVE... Record-breaking rapper Cardi B to become The Tonight Show's first ever co-host in 64 year history, plus big news from Little Mix. Also Adele 'marries' her comic friend, the big ambassador for this year's Record Store Day is announced and we look ahead to tonight's BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards later.

Read all that and much more by TAPPING HERE.