Verne Troyer, who is best known for appearing in Austin Powers, has been admitted to hospital in Los Angeles.

It was confirmed the Los Angeles City Fire Department was called to the actor's Hollywood home on Monday evening.

The 49-year-old's team posted on Instagram to confirm the news and assure fans he was receiving "the best care possible".

The post did not confirm what Troyer had been admitted for.

Troyer was hospitalised for alcohol addiction this time last year at which time he released a statement addressing his problems.

"I've been hearing from some concerned fans, so I'd like to address a very personal situation," Troyer said in a statement last April.

"As you know, I've battled alcohol addiction in the past and while it's not always been an easy fight, I'm willing to continue my fight day by day."

Troyer is best known for his role as Mini-Me in Austin Powers films and Griphook in the first Harry Potter film.

He has also made regular appearances on Celebrity Juice and starred in Keith Lemon's feature length film.

