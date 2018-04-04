Here is a full list of nominees for the 2018 Bafta TV Awards, which were announced in London on Wednesday.

Leading actress

Image copyright BBC/Getty/Netflix Image caption Clockwise from top left: Thandie Newton, Sinead Keenan, Claire Foy and Molly Windsor

Claire Foy - The Crown

Sinead Keenan - Little Boy Blue

Thandie Newton - Line of Duty

Molly Windsor - Three Girls

Leading actor

Image copyright BBC/Getty/Netflix Image caption Clockwise from top left: Tim Pigott-Smith, Sean Bean, Joe Cole and Jack Rowan

Sean Bean - Broken

Joe Cole - Hang the DJ (Black Mirror)

Tim Piggott-Smith - King Charles III

Jack Rowan - Born to Kill

Supporting actress

Image copyright BBC/Getty/Netflix Image caption Clockwise from top left: Liv Hill, Vanessa Kirby, Anna Friel, Julie Hesmondhalgh

Anna Friel - Broken

Julie Hesmondhalgh - Broadchurch

Liv Hill - Three Girls

Vanessa Kirby - The Crown

Supporting actor

Image copyright BBC/Getty/Netflix Image caption Clockwise from top left: Jimmi Simpson, Anupam Kher, Adrian Dunbar and Brian F. O'Byrne

Adrian Dunbar - Line of Duty

Anupam Kher - The Boy with the Topknot

Brian F. O'Byrne - Little Boy Blue

Jimmi Simpson - USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Entertainment performance

Adam Hills - The Last Leg

Michael McIntyre - Michael McIntyre's Big Show

Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show

Sandi Toksvig - QI

Male performance in a comedy programme

Rob Brydon - The Trip to Spain

Asim Chaudhry - People Just Do Nothing

Toby Jones - Detectorists

Samson Kayo - Famalam

Female performance in a comedy programme

Daisy May Cooper - This Country

Sian Gibson - Peter Kay's Car Share

Sharon Horgan - Catastrophe

Anna Maxwell Martin - Motherland

Drama series

The Crown

The End of the F****** World

Line of Duty

Peaky Blinders

Single drama

Against the Law

Hang the DJ

King Charles III

Murdered for Being Different

Mini-series

Howards End

The Moorside

The State

Three Girls

Soap and continuing drama

Casualty

Coronation Street

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

International

Big Little Lies

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Handmaid's Tale

The Vietnam War

Entertainment programme

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Britain's Got Talent

Michael McIntyre's Big Show

The Voice UK

Comedy and comedy entertainment programme

The Last Leg

Murder in Successville

Taskmaster

Would I Lie to You?

Scripted comedy

Catastrophe

Chewing Gum

This Country

Timewasters

Features

Antiques Roadshow

Cruising with Jane McDonald

No More Boys and Girls

The Secret Life of the Zoo

Must-see moment

Image copyright BBC / Getty

Blue Planet II - Mother pilot whale grieves

Doctor Who - The 13th Doctor is revealed

Game of Thrones - Viserion is killed by the Night King

Line of Duty - Huntley's narrow escape

Love Island - Stormzy makes a surprise appearance

One Love Manchester - Ariana Grande sings One Last Time

Current affairs

Raped: My Story

Syria's Disappeared: The Case Against Assad (Dispatches)

Undercover: Britain's Immigration Secrets (Panorama)

White Right: Meeting The Enemy (Exposure)

Single documentary

Chris Packham: Asperger's and Me

Louis Theroux: Talking to Anorexia

One Deadly Weekend in America

Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad

Factual series

Ambulance

Catching a Killer

Drugsland

Hospital

Reality and constructed factual

Celebrity Hunted

Love Island

Old People's Home for Four Year Olds

The Real Full Monty

Specialist factual

Basquiat - Rage to Riches

Blitz: The Bombs that Changed Britain

Blue Planet II

Elizabeth I's Secret Agents

News coverage

The Battle for Mosul (Sky News)

The Grenfell Tower Fire (Channel 4 News)

The Grenfell Tower Fire (ITV News at Ten)

The Rohingya Crisis (Sky News)

Sport

Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko (Sky Sports/Sky Sports Box Office)

Six Nations: Wales v England (BBC Sport/BBC One)

The Grand National (ITV Sport/ITV)

Uefa Women's Euro semi-final: England v Neterlands (Whisper Films/Channel 4)

Live event