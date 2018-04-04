Image copyright ITV Image caption Ant and Dec have been nominated in the entertainment programme category

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have received a Bafta TV nomination for their show Saturday Night Takeaway.

It comes after Dec presented Saturday's show by himself, after Ant was charged with drink driving.

They've been nominated for best entertainment programme, which also sees Britain's Got Talent - another show fronted by the pair - nominated in the same category.

Line of Duty received the most nominations, with four in total.

One of those nominations - for must-see moment of 2017 - was announced on Tuesday. It is the only Bafta TV award voted for by the public.

Image caption Jason Watkins and Thandie Newton star in Line of Duty

The other nominations for Line of Duty were for best drama series, best leading actress for Thandie Newton and best supporting actor for Adrian Dunbar.

BBC drama Three Girls and two Netflix shows - The Crown and Black Mirror - are all nominated for three awards each.

For the second year running, Claire Foy was nominated for best leading actress for her role as Queen Elizabeth in The Crown.

Image copyright Netflix Image caption Big budget: The Crown dramatises the events and intrigues of Elizabeth II's early reign

Vanessa Kirby - who plays Princess Margaret in the series - received a nomination for best supporting actress. The royal drama also picked up a nomination for best drama series.

Peaky Blinders and The End of the F***ing World complete the best drama series category.

Image copyright Netflix Image caption Joe Cole is nominated for his role in Black Mirror episode Hang the DJ

Black Mirror has two first-time nominees recognised for their performances: a leading actor nomination for Joe Cole for Hang the DJ, which is also nominated in the single drama category, and a supporting actor nomination for Jimmi Simpson for USS Callister.

Also up for a first TV Bafta is Anna Friel, who received a nomination in the supporting actress category for Broken. Her co-star Sean Bean is nominated for best leading actor for his role as a Catholic priest in the BBC One drama.

Julie Hesmondhalgh also received her first Bafta nomination for best supporting actress for her performance in ITV's Broadchurch, in which she played rape victim Trish Winterman.

Graham Norton received his 16th Bafta nomination, picking up a nod for best entertainment performance for BBC One's The Graham Norton Show.

Image caption Anna Maxwell Martin stars as a harassed mother in Motherland

Catastrophe picked up two nominations, for best scripted comedy and best female performance in a comedy programme for Sharon Horgan. Joining her in that category are Anna Maxwell Martin, for Motherland, and Sian Gibson, for Peter Kay's Car Share.

Other nominations include two for Michael McIntyre's Big Show and one each for Blue Planet II and Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad.

Competing in the international category are dramas Big Little Lies, Feud: Bette and Joan, The Handmaid's Tale and documentary The Vietnam War.

Michelle Keegan and Ore Oduba announced the nominations at Bafta on Wednesday. The awards take place on 13 May, hosted by Sue Perkins.

