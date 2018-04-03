Adele 'got ordained to marry Alan Carr'

Image copyright Getty Images

Adele got ordained and conducted TV presenter Alan Carr's wedding in January, he has revealed.

The Chatty Man host told ITV's This Morning that the pop star officiated over his wedding to Paul Drayton in the back garden of her Los Angeles home, and also sang for their first dance.

She wrote on Instagram: "Seeing as the cat's out the bag. I married two of my best friends in January.

"You know me any excuse to dress up... @chattyman #LoveisLove."

The accompanying photo showed her wearing long, sheer robes with cross motifs, standing in front of a wall of hundreds of white roses.

Carr said: "She's known me and Paul for ages, and she said, 'I want to do your special day. Let me do everything.'

"So she did everything, and she got ordained, and she married us. She is the kindest, most sweetest, loveliest person ever."

Image copyright Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock Image caption Paul Drayton and Alan Carr got engaged in 2016 during a holiday to Indonesia

Carr wouldn't say which song she performed for their first dance, but said she also organised the flowers and meal. It was, he said, "the best day of my life".

In addition, Adele flew the couple to Las Vegas to watch Celine Dion, he said.

There's no information about how the star got ordained, but organisations like the American Marriage Ministries and Universal Life Ministries allow people to get ordained online for free.

Carr had announced the marriage in January - but at that point only said he and Drayton, a party planner, had tied the knot in a "small, private ceremony".

