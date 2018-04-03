Justin Bieber: 'Religion set me free from bondage and shame'
Coming up in Music News LIVE... JB reaffirms his faith (and love of bunnies) over Easter, Ed Sheeran files papers in response to a lawsuit alleging he copied a song and Taylor Swift goes back to her root to perform in a bar. Plus Jay Z reveals why Snoop and Eminem are among the best in the biz and Tchaikovsky/Oasis are voted as the very best by listeners of two very different radio stations. Elsewhere alt-folk trio Wildwood Kin join our illustrious list of Newbie Tuesday artists.
