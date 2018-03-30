Image copyright Getty Images

US television presenter Ryan Seacrest's lawyer says he will be "cleared of any wrongdoing", after his former personal stylist said she had filed a police report against him.

Suzie Hardy has claimed that Seacrest harassed her when she worked with him at E! News.

He has publicly denied the claims and was cleared by an internal inquiry launched by the American TV channel.

Hardy has now told the Hollywood Reporter she won't "stand by silently".

In the guest column for THR, Hardy said: "Those who work with Ryan seem to hope I will just go away. Well, I'm not going away.

"I'm thriving in the truth and feel more inspired than ever."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ryan Seacrest wore a white rose to the Grammys earlier this year in support of the Time's Up movement

American Idol host Seacrest made the allegations public himself in November when he denied the "reckless" accusations and insisted he was an "advocate for women".

Hardy then went on to detail the allegations in an article in Variety in February. She alleged that her employment was terminated in 2013 after she told E! human resources executives about the alleged abuses.

E! launched an investigation into the claims, and later said an "extremely comprehensive" inquiry using an external lawyer had found "insufficient evidence to substantiate allegations against Seacrest".

'Continuing to cooperate'

Seacrest's lawyer Andrew Baum said: "After Mr Seacrest denied each and every one of (the) decade-old claims, after Mr Seacrest refused to pay any money whatsoever, and after an independent legal investigation did not support her claims, (she) went to the press attacking the legitimacy of the investigation.

"Now, after being refused money and unhappy with the independent legal investigation, (she) now claims to have spoken to the authorities.

"We will continue to cooperate and we remain confident that Mr Seacrest will again be cleared of any wrongdoing."

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed a report has been filed against Seacrest, and that the matter will be looked into, but has not confirmed the nature of the allegations.

Seacrest is the producer of hit show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and also presents American morning talk show Live With Kelly And Ryan alongside Kelly Ripa.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.